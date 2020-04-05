COVID-19 lockdown: A stop to wash vehicles before entering Chikkamagaluru

The district police have made arrangements for travellers on Charmadi Ghat to wash their vehicles before entering the district at Kottigehara. Those travelling on the stretch to supply essential goods such as vegetables have to stop at Annappa Swamy Temple in the stretch and spray water mixed with sodium carbonate on their vehicles.

Two policemen attached to Banakal station in Mudigere taluk have been deputed at the temple to ensure that all vehicles stop there for a wash. Containers have been placed to store water. The travellers also get soaps and sanitizers to wash their hands and feet.

Srinath Reddy, PSI of Banakal, told The Hindu that every day hundreds of vehicles carry vegetables from Chikkamagaluru to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and other areas. “So far, there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru. But cases have been reported in Mangaluru, Udupi, Belthangadi, and Puttur. We are asking people to wash their hands, feet and their vehicles before entering the district. If any vehicle reaches the check-post at Kottigehara without a wash, we will send them back to the temple, where arrangements are made for vehicle wash,” he said. The policemen at the temple insist that passengers wash at least the parts of the vehicle — mirrors and window panes — which normally come in contact with the public.

Movement of passenger vehicles has been banned completely. Only emergency vehicles and those carrying essential items are allowed.