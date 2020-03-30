COVID-19 lockdown: ‘A’ grade Muzrai temples instructed to feed the poor

In the wake of the 21-day lockdown, the Muzrai Department has instructed all its ‘A’ grade temples to open their kitchens to serve food to the poor and the homeless.

Out of the 34,000 government-owned temples, 175 fall under the category of ‘A’ grade in the State. All of these temples have been implementing the Anna Dasoha (providing free food) programme for many years.

In its order issued on March 28, the department’s commissioner has instructed temple authorities to utilise the funds available with them to ensure that people do not go hungry during the lockdown. With no money in their hands, many daily wage workers are unable to buy food owing to the nationwide curfew.

The department issued the order following instructions from Minister for Muzrai and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary, who has also told the district authorities to facilitate food for the poor and those in need. The order stated that the decision was taken following a request from Deputy Commissioners.

In urban areas, Indira Canteens have been providing food for free to the poor.