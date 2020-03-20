COVID-19 | Kodagu village declared ‘containment zone’; curbs on residents

The village of Mottimottee near Kondageri in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu, the native place of the person who tested positive for COVID-19, has been declared as a “containment zone” and the residents have been put under observation and isolation as a precaution until March 31. They have been asked to stay at home and not to interact with others. The village has about 75 families consisting of 306 persons.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said the district administration has made arrangements to provide all essential supplies, including food, to the residents until they come out of the isolation. The Department of Food and Civil Supplies would look after the essential supplies.

She said no visitor would be allowed to the village and all access points would be sealed with police personnel guarding them. All events and gatherings, including marriages, at the village have been banned. Hotels and all shops including those supplying essential items will remain closed. A buffer zone for five km from the village has been identified and the persons in the area would also be under observation.

In view of one COVID-19 positive case, an isolation ward with 100 beds had been set aside and 50-bed quarantine had also been kept ready in Madikeri as preparedness for the emergency situation. All arrangements are in place at the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner has banned all non-essential services in the district in view of the outbreak and urged the people to stay safe and take all necessary precautions. She urged the public to cooperate with the administration.

Check-posts have been opened on the district borders to screen the commuters. The DC urged all business establishments barring those selling essential supplies such as groceries, medicines, and vegetables to remain closed to contain the spread.

She, however, said the government offices will function as usual and provide all necessary assistance to the public.

As a safety precaution for the prevention of mass gatherings, the Deputy Commissioner has imposed orders under Section 144 (3) CrPC across the district and the orders will remain till March 31. The orders prohibit public gathering of five or more persons.

The hotels, homestays and resorts have been asked to stop fresh bookings and remain closed until further notice.

Task force

A district-level task force has been constituted to check the virus spread.

There is no scope for any events or gatherings in the district barring routine religious customs in the temples.

Schools and colleges, village fairs, gyms, swimming pools, sports events, and tuitions have been completely shut in view of the outbreak.