COVID-19: Kodagu breaches double-digit mark

25 June 2020 16:57 IST

18 cases, including a homestay owner, reported since Wednesday evening; 12 containment zones come up in a span of two-three days with spike in cases

The COVID-19 tally in Kodagu touched the double-digit mark for the first time since March with 18 new infections reported since Wednesday night. So far, Kodagu has reported 26 cases and three patients have been discharged. So far, active cases stand at 23.

Fourteen cases were reported on Wednesday night and four cases on Thursday morning.

A 70-year-old woman, who was running a home stay at Bittangala village in Virajpet taluk, has tested positive. She has no travel or contact history but she is suspected to have contracted the infection from some tourists who reportedly stayed at the homestay recently.

The district administration was verifying the source of infection and whether the homestay was registered. The woman, shifted to the COVID-19 hospital, is stable.

Two persons – a woman and her son – who had returned from Saudi Arabia and landed at the Kannur airport in Kerala and were in facility quarantine in Kodagu have tested positive.

A resident of a village in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district who had visited Madikeri for check-up has tested positive. The Mysuru district administration has been informed about the case for declaring the village as a containment zone.

Two contacts of a 36-year-old fruit trader from Sirangala who had tested positive recently, have tested positive. The two include workers at a car service centre. The fruit trader had been to the workshop for his car repair.

Three primary contacts of a woman at Doddahalli who had returned from Mumbai and tested positive recently had contracted the infection from her. The three include her husband and his two brothers.

Details of the nine other cases are awaited.

The district administration had declared 12 containment zones across three taluks in view of sudden spike in cases.