COVID-19 | Karnataka’s tally reaches 26 with six new positive cases

Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the count in the State to 26. This is the highest increase in the number of cases in a day. All six patients had returned from abroad.

According to a bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, three of the six patients are from Bengaluru, while one each are in Mangaluru, Dharwad, and Chickballapur.

The bulletin states that patient number 21 is a 35-year-old male from Dharwad who travelled from Dubai via Goa to Dharwad on March 11. Four of his primary contacts have been traced.

The 22nd patient, a 64-year-old female, travelled from Makkah in Saudi Arabia along with her son (patient 19) to Gauribidanur in Chickballapur district on March 14 via Hyderabad to Hindupur by train and from Hindupur to Gauribidanur by bus on March 15,” the bulletin stated, and added that four of her primary contacts have been traced.

The 23rd patient is a 36-year-old female from Bengaluru who had travelled to Switzerland and France and returned on March 9. She is being treated in the designated hospital. The 24th patient also came from Europe. He is a 27-year-old male from Bengaluru who had travelled to Germany on March 8 and returned on March 14. He too is being treated in the designated hospital.

Patient number 25 is a 51-year-old male from Bengaluru who travelled to London and returned on March 13. Six of his primary and 10 secondary contacts have been traced.

The 26th patient is a 22-year-male who arrived on March 19 from Dubai. He is a resident of Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, and was isolated in Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, on the same day.

Meanwhile, 50 home quarantine enforcement teams have been set up in Bengaluru each with an ambulance, an Ayush doctor, and a policeman with wireless set. The State has received complaints that the home quarantined persons are not following guidelines and are roaming around within the city, risking others with the possible spread of COVID-19.

“The team, on receiving information from 100/104, will immediately reach the spot and identify the person, make enquiries and take him/her to the nearest police station and lodge a complaint. The complaint will be lodged by the Ayush doctor. After that, the person will be taken to the nearest identified mass quarantine centre for 14 days until he is certified by doctors as non-infective,” the bulletin by the department stated.

Six passengers in isolation

Six of the total of 195 people from Karnataka who were in Dubai and arrived at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Sunday have symptoms of COVID-19. Their samples will be sent for testing.

Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu said that they are admitted at the isolation facility of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. He said the remaining passengers were taken to Akash Institute of Medical Sciences.

Eight labs to conduct test

There are eight laboratories approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research in Karnataka that can test for COVID-19 cases.

One of them is a private facility — Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru.

The other seven government labs are Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan; Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, Mysuru; Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga; Command Hospital (Air Force), Bengaluru; Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru; National Institute of Virology, Field Unit Bengaluru; and Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi.

University guest houses to be used

With COVID-19 positive cases increasing, the State government has decided to utilise university guest houses and other vacant buildings under the Higher Education Department.

The Higher Education Department has issued a circular and has directed heads of all universities and higher education institutions to fumigate all guest houses and vacant hostels and keep them ready if an emergency arises in future.

The Vice-Chancellors have been instructed to designate one person as a nodal officer. The order states that teachers and non- teaching staff have been asked to step in if an emergency situation arises. Besides this, it has also asked postgraduate students to create awareness through digital and social media platforms.