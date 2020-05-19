COVID-19: Karnataka sees record spike in cases

Bengaluru

Witnessing a record spike in the number of positive cases, as many as 127 new cases have been detected in Karnataka since last evening. Of these 91 have a travel history to Maharashtra.

Three more deaths have also been reported taking the death toll to 40. This is apart from one non-COVID death. The new deaths have been reported in Ballari, Vijayapura and Bengaluru.

A 61-year-old male patient in Ballari, diagnosed as a case of SARI and with travel history to Bengaluru, had undergone a cardiac surgery recently. He died on May 19 in a designated hospital in Ballari.

Another 65-year-old male patient, resident of Vijayapura with a history of ischemic heart disease, hypertension and diabetes was brought dead on May 18 to designated hospital in Vijayapura. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Another 54-year-old male patient, resident of Bengaluru, known case of ischemic heart disease was admitted to private hospital and died on May 18. He tested positive on Tuesday.

A major chunk of the new cases - 62 - have been reported from Mandya, all of whom have a travel history to Maharashtra.

While 19 cases have been reported from Davangere, 11 from Kalaburgi and 12 from Shivamogga, Bengaluru Urban saw five cases, Hassan three and four each in Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

Chikkamangaluru, who remained a COVID-19 free district so far, now has two cases.

The districts of Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chitradurga and Gadag reported one case each.

Except Chamarajanagar, all districts in Karnataka now are COVID hit.