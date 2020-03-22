COVID-19 | Karnataka seals borders with all States

The Karnataka government had decided to close all the State borders, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced on Sunday morning.

All the upcoming elections would be put off for the time being, he said.

Victoria Hospital would be used especially to handle COVID-19 cases and the other patients there would be shifted to hospitals elsewhere.

Acknowledging that there was a need for more testing, the Chief Minister stated that all patients with symptoms of COVID 19 would be tested. “For every 10 lakh people, at least 200 people will be tested and arrangements will be made,” he said.

From now on, besides international passengers arriving at the airport, even domestic travellers would be screened.

The Balabrooie Guest House would be utilised as ‘war room’ to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19. Besides, a district level task-force would also be established.

The Chief Minister requested all the people living in the cities to not go to villages for the next two weeks.