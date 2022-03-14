COVID-19: Karnataka reports zero fatality

Karnataka on Sunday reported 164 new cases of COVID-19, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for more than half of the caseload at 112. There were no fatalities reported, while 130 people were discharged. With this, the death toll to date stands at 40,018 while the total number of recoveries rose to 39,01,093. The positivity rate for the day was 0.44%.

There are currently 2,656 active cases in the State. A total of 36,623 tests were conducted of which 30,067 were RT-PCR tests.