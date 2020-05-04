COVID-19: Karnataka reports one more death

Another death has been reported in the Karnataka taking the total death toll in the State to 26.

A 56-year- old male resident of Kalaburgi, a known case of SARI, who was admitted on April 29, succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

“The patient was admitted with complaints of cough and fever. His chest X-ray showed Bilateral patchy Pneumonitis. He died at Designated Hospital Kalaburgi,” stated the Health Department’s midday health bulletin.

Meanwhile, 28 new cases including 21 from Davangere have been reported on Monday taking the total number of cases to 642. This includes 26 deaths, 304 discharged persons.

Apart from 21 in Davangere, two each cases have been reported from Mandya and Kalaburgi and one each from Chikkaballapura, Haveri and Vijayapura.