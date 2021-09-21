COVID-19: Karnataka reports 818 new cases, 21 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 818 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,69,361. Bengaluru Urban reported 359 and eight deaths.

With 21 deaths, the toll rose to 37,648. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,414 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,17,944. The State now has 13,741 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.80%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.56%.

As many as 1,01,549 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 69,117 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,64,86,898.