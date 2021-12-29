COVID-19 | Karnataka reports 566 new cases, six deaths

Bengaluru

29 December 2021 20:13 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday saw an uptick in the daily fresh cases COVID-19, with 566 new cases being reported, taking the total to 30,05,798. Bengaluru Urban reported 400 cases and four deaths.

With six deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,324. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 245 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,59,674. The State now has 7,771 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.52%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 1.06%.

As many as 1,08,726 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 86,794 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,62,35,594.

COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 29

Cases: 566

Deaths: 6

Discharges: 245

Tests: 1,08,726

Vaccinations: 5,05,368

Test Positivity Rate: 0.52%

Case Fatality Rate: 1.06%

Omicron cases (total so far): 38