COVID-19 | Karnataka reports 5,279 cases; Bengaluru 3,728

Karnataka on Monday reported 5,279 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 10,20,434. Of these, 3,728 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 32 deaths, the toll rose to 12,657. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,856 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 9,65,275. Of the remaining 42,483 active patients, 345 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.39%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.60%.

As many as 97,829 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 93,600 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,19,87,431.