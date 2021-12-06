COVID-19: Karnataka reports 456 new cases

The total cases touched 29.98 lakh while 38,230 lives have been lost

Karnataka reported 456 new COVID 19 cases according to Sunday’s bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, along with six deaths. There are 7,132 active cases in the State.

The total number of cases so far touched 29.98 lakh, while 38,230 lives have been lost. With 330 new discharges, a total of 29.52 lakh discharges have happened since the pandemic began. The first case in Karnataka was detected on March 8, 2020.

With ‘test-track-treat-vaccinate-adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour’ being cited as the ‘five pillars of management’ of the pandemic, the State conducted 1.1 lakh tests on Sunday. The positivity rate was 0.41%, while the case fatality rate was 1.31%.

Of 3,634 passengers screened at airports, 1,218 were from high risk countries from December 1.

As many as 1.12 lakh people were vaccinated on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban had the highest number of cases at 256.