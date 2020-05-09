COVID-19 | Karnataka reports 36 new cases

As many as 36 new cases haven been detected on Saturday morning taking the cases in the State to 789, which includes 30 Covid deaths, one non-Covid death and 379 discharges.

The new cases include 12 from Bengaluru Urban, six in Davangere, seven in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, three each in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Bidar and one each from Tumkuru and Vijayapura.

Bengaluru cases include seven from Padarayanapura and rest from Hongasandra — both containment zones. These cases include two pregnant women, both of whom gave birth through C-section on Friday night and Saturday morning. The swabs of the newborns — one of them delivered twins —have been sent for tests, sources said.

The three cases in Chitradurga are again from the same group that returned from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The first three from this group who had tested positive from Chitradurga on Friday had tested positive earlier and recovered before they left Ahmedabad.

Although officials said they are yet to ascertain if it is a relapse of the infection in them, sources said these also have a negative certificate from doctors in Ahmedabad.