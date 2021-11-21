COVID-19: Karnataka reports 247 new cases, one death

Bengaluru

21 November 2021 23:21 IST

Karnataka on Sunday reported 247 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the total number of positives stood at 29,93,599. With 134 new positives, Bengaluru Urban continued to account for the majority of cases in the State.

With one death reported in Bengaluru, the toll rose to 38,175. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 278 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,48,331. The State currently has 7,064 active patients.

The positivity rate for the day touched 0.31%, while Case Fatality Rate (CFR) dropped to 0.40%.

Testing remained under the one lakh mark: 78,037 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 66,699 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,26,74,704.