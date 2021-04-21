COVID-19 | Karnataka reports 23,558 new cases, 116 deaths

Bengaluru

21 April 2021 19:22 IST

13,640 positive cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 23,558 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 12,22,202. Of these, 13,640 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 116 deaths, the toll rose to 13,762. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 6,412 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 10,32,233. Of the remaining 1,76,188 active patients, 904 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.47%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.49%.

As many as 1,52,281 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,35,382 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,40,16,635.