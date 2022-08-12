COVID-19: Karnataka reports 2,032 new cases, five deaths

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 12, 2022 20:14 IST

Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,032 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 40,28,117. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.63% and the weekly TPR touched 6.32%. Of the new cases, 1,202 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With five deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,139. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,686 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,77,541. Active cases stood at 10,395 on Friday.

As many as 30,638 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 21,425 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,81,49,328.

