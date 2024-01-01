COVID-19: Karnataka reports 165 more JN.1 cases, taking total to 199

January 01, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

After reporting 34 cases of JN.1 on December 25, an additional 165 cases from Karnataka are found to be infected with the highly transmissible new sub-variant of Omicron. With this, the total JN.1 cases in the State has now touched 199.

This follows whole genome sequencing (WGS) of 601 samples at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and NCBS in Bengaluru. As of Monday, of the results of 262 samples that have been received, while 76% have been found to be infected with JN.1, 11% (28) are found to be positive for XBB and the remaining are other variants.

While the district-wise break up of the JN.1 cases was not made available, officials said over 60% are from Bengaluru. In the first lot of 34 JN.1 cases, 20 were from Bengaluru.

One more death, 296 cases

On Monday, one more death and 296 new cases were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 1,245. The total number of deaths reported since December 15 has now touched 14. A 55-year-old male from Mysuru, who was diagnosed with SARI and admitted to a government hospital on December 26, died on December 29. He also had diabetes, hypertension and was on dialysis.

Of the 296 cases, as many as 131 are from Bengaluru. The city now has 634 active cases. Of the 1,245 active patients, 66 are being treated in hospitals. While 20 are being treated in ICUs, the remaining have been isolated in general wards.

As many as 5,021 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 4,036 are RTPCR tests. With this the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) touched 5.89%.

Vaccine stock arrives

Meanwhile, the State has received 30,000 doses of Corbevax from the Centre on Sunday (December 31). According to an official press release, the doses have been distributed to the districts based on the requirement.

Of the 30,000 doses, as many as 5,680 doses have been allotted to BBMP followed by 2,280 to Belagavi. While Mysuru has been allotted 1,360 doses, Tumkuru 1,300 and Dakshina Kannada 1,140 doses.

As per guidelines issued by the Centre, Corbevax will be used to administer heterologous precaution dose to those who have not yet taken the third dose. A list of elderly, immunocompromised citizens and those with other comorbidities who have not taken the precaution dose will be downloaded from COWIN portal to prioritise beneficiaries.

The vaccine will be available in district hospitals and taluk hospitals identified by the districts. The health department will take up IEC activities to inform people about the vaccine availability and vaccination centres, stated an official press release.