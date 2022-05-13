COVID-19: Karnataka reports 156 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 156 new cases taking the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.8%. The weekly TPR reduced to 0.86% and the total number of cases touched 39,49,446.

Of the new cases, 143 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained at 40,063. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have been recorded.

As many as 179 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,07,480. Active cases touched 1,861.

As many as 19,500 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 14,160 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,60,44,470.