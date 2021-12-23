Karnataka

Covid-19: Karnataka reports 12 new cases of Omicron

Twelve new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 23 taking the tally to 31.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who announced the new cases in a tweet, said the new cases include a nine-year-old child.

While 10 patients are from Bengaluru, one case each has been reported in Mangaluru and Mysuru.

While three of the new cases are from a cluster in Bengaluru whose travel history or contact with an international traveller is being ascertained, the rest have a history of international travel.


