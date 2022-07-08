COVID-19: Karnataka reports 1,037 new cases, one death

Karnataka on Friday recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 39,77,090. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 4.24% and the weekly TPR touched 3.84%. Of the new cases, 932 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With one death, the State’s toll rose to 40,081. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 984 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,30,461. Active cases stood at 6,506 on Friday.

As many as 24,436 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 17,493 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,71,85,872.