Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka records one more death

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka rises to 17

Another death has been reported in Karnataka taking the total deaths to 17.

An 80-year-old, who died in Kalaburgi on Monday, has tested positive. The reports came early on Tuesday morning.

Health Minister B Sriramulu has confirmed this in a tweet. The deceased had been suffering from Parkinson’s for the last three years.

