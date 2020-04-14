COVID-19: Karnataka records one more death, 11 cases

One more COVID-19 death has been reported in Karnataka on Tuesday taking the total deaths to nine.
The latest to succumb to the disease is a 69-year-old male from Vijayapura.
Late on Monday, two patients - a 55-year-old male from Kalaburgi and 65-year-old male from Bengaluru Urban had succumbed to the disease.
Eleven more positive cases have been reported in the State, taking the total number to 258, according to the Health department’s midday bulletin.
The new cases include three each from Kalaburgi and Bagalkote, one each from Chikkaballapur, Belagavi and two from Bengaluru Urban.
A 26-year-old person from Hindupur, who travelled by a two-wheeler from Hindupur to Bengaluru on April 7 has now tested positive.
Meanwhile, five more persons have been discharged.
