COVID-19: Karnataka records 84 positive cases

Bengaluru A total of 84 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday. This is the highest number of cases reported in the State in a single day. With this the total number of cases in the State stand at 1231.
Out of the 84 cases reported, 56 have a travel history to Maharashtra.
Eighteen cases are from Bengaluru Urban and 17 from Mandya. Eight cases are from Uttara Kannada, six each from Raichur and Kalaburagi.
Gadag, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts have reported five cases. There are four cases reported in Hassan and three in Koppal and two in Belagavi. One case each has been reported in five districts - Mysuru, Kodagu, Bidar, Ballari, Davangere.
On Sunday, Mysuru and Kodagu districts did not have any positive cases as all positive patients were discharged.
