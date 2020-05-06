COVID-19: Karnataka records 19 new cases

Nineteen positive COVID-19 cases have been detected on Wednesday morning taking the total number in Karnataka to 692.
This includes 29 deaths, one non-COVID death and 345 discharged persons.
Among the new cases, 13 are from Bagalkote alone. Except in one patient who reported with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), the infection has spread to 12 others from Patient Number 607, according to the Health Department’s midday bulletin.
Three cases have been reported from Dakshina Kannada, two from Bengaluru Urban and one from Kalaburgi.
Sources said a delivery boy is among the two that have tested positive in Bengaluru.
