Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka records 16 new cases

Policemen enforcing COVID-19 lockdown in Kalaburagi.

Policemen enforcing COVID-19 lockdown in Kalaburagi.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rises to 443.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Karnataka on Thursday taking the total number to 443. This includes 17 new deaths and 141 discharged persons.

Among the new cases, nine are from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Mandya, Vijayapura and Hubballi-Dharwad and one from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.

All nine who have tested positive in Bengaluru Urban are contacts of the labourer from Bommanahalli, a SARI case who had tested positive on Wednesday.

