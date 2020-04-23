COVID-19: Karnataka records 16 new cases

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Karnataka on Thursday taking the total number to 443. This includes 17 new deaths and 141 discharged persons.

Among the new cases, nine are from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Mandya, Vijayapura and Hubballi-Dharwad and one from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.

All nine who have tested positive in Bengaluru Urban are contacts of the labourer from Bommanahalli, a SARI case who had tested positive on Wednesday.