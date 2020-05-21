Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka records 116 new cases

As many as 116 new cases have been reported on Thursday morning in Karnataka taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,578.

This includes 41 COVID deaths, one non-COVID death and 570 discharges.

Of the 116 cases, 75 have a travel history to Maharashtra and six are UAE returnees. The highest number of cases are from Udupi with 25 persons testing positive. Almost all of them are those who returned from Maharashtra.

As many as 47 of the total cases are women and 26 children.

While 15 have been reported from Mandya, 13 are from Hassan and 11 are from Ballari. Nine each have been reported from Uttara Kannada and Belagavi and seven from Bengaluru Urban.

Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga reported six each, Dharward reported five cases and one each has been reported from Mysuru, Vijayapura and Tumkuru.

Davangere reported three, Gadag two and Chikkaballapura two cases.

Apart from Maharashtra, people who returned from Telangana, Chattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have also tested positive.

