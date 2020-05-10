COVID-19: Karnataka record 53 cases

A total of 53 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka on Sunday. With this the total number of cases in Karnataka are 847.

Another death due to COVID-19 was also reported. With this, the number of deaths due to COVID 19 stands at 31.

The media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that a 56-year-old female resident of Bengaluru Urban was admitted to a private hospital on May 4 and subsequently got admitted to another private Hospital on May 6 with complaints of SARI. A sample was sent testing for COVID on same day.

The patient died on May 7 and report confirmed positive on May 9.