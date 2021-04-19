COVID-19: Karnataka plans to postpone ZP/TP polls

Following surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government is mulling postponing elections to zilla panchayats (ZPs) and taluk panchayats (TPs).

The issue will be discussed by the State Cabinet and the decision would be conveyed to the Karnataka State Election Commission, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday.

The last such elections were held to 30 ZPs and 175 TPs in 2016. The government had postponed elections to gram panchayats for 5-6 months last year following the pandemic.

The Minister said there was general consensus among the department officials on postponing polls to ZPs and TPs owing to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. More than 3.5 crore people will have to participate in these elections. Administrators would be appointed to ZPs and TPs till the elections, Mr. Eshwarappa said.