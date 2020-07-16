COVID-19: Karnataka now has 51,422 cases, 1,032 fatalities

Bengaluru

16 July 2020 23:00 IST

Bengaluru Urban district has reported over half of them

Within four days after crossing 40,000, COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 50,000 mark and touched 51,422. A record 4,169 people tested positive on Thursday.

The death toll touched 1,032 as the State reported 104 new fatalities on Thursday, the highest in a single day so far. This is apart from six non-COVID deaths.

The death toll that stood at 246 on June 30 has seen over a three-fold rise in the last 15 days. Karnataka’s case fatality rate (CFR) has now risen to 2.01%.

Advertising

Advertising

Third highest

With 30,655 active cases, Karnataka is now third among States, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Thursday’s record increase is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka also overtook Gujarat to become the State with the fourth highest total caseload of COVID-19 infections in the country.

In terms of deaths, Karnataka is now sixth. Thursday’s deaths in the State are second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

In the last 10 days alone, the State recorded 26,105 cases and 631 deaths. In fact, 70.3% of the total cases and 76.1% of the total deaths were reported from July 1 till date.

Thursday’s surge was fuelled by a sharp rise in Bengaluru Urban that reported a record 2,344 new cases.

The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban now stands at 25,288. It also accounts for half of all the fatalities in the State with a total of 507 deaths, including 70 on Thursday.

Other areas

From among the new cases, while Dakshina Kannada reported 238 and Dharwad 176, Vijayapura and Mysuru recorded 144 and 130 cases, respectively. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, while seven of the remaining deaths are from Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Bagalkot saw six and five deaths respectively.

While Ballari saw four deaths, Mysuru and Belagavi reported three deaths each. Bidar and Hassan reported two deaths each and Kalaburagi and Mandya reported one each.

The State recorded the first 1,000 cases on May 15, which is two months and six days after the first case was detected on March 9. Thereafter, the cases doubled to 2,000 on May 24. And, in a month’s time, the cases crossed 10,000 on June 24. Subsequently, in six days, another 10,000 cases were reported taking the total number to 21,549 on July 4. The caseload touched 31,105 on July 9 and 41,581 on July 13. Now, in a span of four days, the caseload has breached the 50,000 mark.

With 23,451 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests touched 9,25,477 in the State. With 1263 discharges on Thursday, the total recoveries in the State has now touched 19,729.