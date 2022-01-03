Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka Government to seek suggestions from experts

Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the suggestions would be discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on January 6, 2022.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called a meeting with experts on January 4 to seek suggestions for containing the spread of the infection. The suggestions would be discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on January 6.

Based on the experience of two COVID-19 waves, the government would take decisions which would not cause much inconvenience to the public in daily activities. On January 3, the government rolled out a vaccination programme for children in the 15-19 age group.

Asked about the opposition Congress launching padayatra on January 9 demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir project in the Cauvery basin, to cater to the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said the government has been watching all developments.


