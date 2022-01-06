Covid-19: Karnataka Government to review weekend lockdown, night curfew

Bengaluru

06 January 2022 17:47 IST

Some Ministers have expressed reservations about imposing weekend lockdown and night curfew across Karnataka citing the relatively lower positivity rates for COVID-19 in districts as compared to Bengaluru

With some Ministers expressing reservations about imposing a statewide weekend lockdown for two weeks till January 19, the State Government is expected to meet health experts (technical advisory committee) on January 14 or 15 to review the restrictions and night curfew.

Briefing mediapersons on the discussions in the State Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on January 6, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said some Ministers have questioned the necessity of weekend lockdown and night curfew as positivity rates for COVID-19 are negligible in districts. Based on the positivity rate for COVID-19 and suggestions by experts, the government would take a decision on continuation of the curbs.

As a preventive measure to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Bengaluru, the government has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew till January 19. The COVID-19 guidelines are being enforced in the interest of public health, he said.

He denied that the measures were in response to the padayatra planned by the Congress on January 9 seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project. The government would not be toppled by a padayatra organised by the Congress, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar criticised the government for imposing the weekend lockdown and described it as ‘BJP lockdown and not COVID-19 lockdown’ aimed at ‘destroying the livelihood of drivers, traders and street vendors’ and ‘harassing people through restrictions’.