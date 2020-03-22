Karnataka

COVID-19 | Karnataka government to intensify screening

The order stated that arrangements have to be made by the district surveillance units to collect samples from homes by employing microbiologists, while following all necessary safety protocols. Photo: File

The order stated that arrangements have to be made by the district surveillance units to collect samples from homes by employing microbiologists, while following all necessary safety protocols.

A circular issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in addition to persons showing symptoms, asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts, healthcare workers who attended to cases and hospitalized patients with respiratory illnesses will be tested under the revised policy.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the country, the Karnataka government has decided to increase the number of tests conducted.

 

Coronavirus: Karnataka postpones SSLC exams, fresh dates to be announced in April first week

In a circular issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, the State government stated their revised testing strategy. They said persons showing symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing within 14 days of international travel would be tested.

In addition to this, all contacts of the patients and all healthcare workers, all hospitalized patients with respiratory illnesses (fever and cough, and/or shortness of breath) would also be tested after doctors have ruled out other causes.

Kalaburagi city, which was already in a lockdown mode after the death of a COVID-19 infested man, observed Janata Curfew on Sunday.

Karnataka government to impose lockdown in 9 districts till March 31

 

In addition to this, all asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case would be tested once between day five and day 14 of making contact. The Health Department also categorised direct and high-risk contacts as those who live in the same household with a confirmed case, healthcare workers who examined a confirmed case without adequate protection as per WHO recommendations.

The order stated that arrangements have to be made by the district surveillance units to collect samples from homes by employing microbiologists, while following all necessary safety protocols.

