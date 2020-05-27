COVID-19: Kalaburagi sees big spike with 28 new cases in a single day

In another blow to the Kalaburagi district administration that had already been struggling hard to contain the spread of COVID-19, as many as 28 new cases of the pandemic were reported from the district on Wednesday, posing a massive containment and contact-tracing challenge. With the new cases, the total number of infected persons in the district jumped to 185 which included seven deaths and 75 people discharged upon recovery.

As per the information provided by the officials in the Department of Health and Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, all the new cases involved migrant workers with a travel history to neighbouring Maharashtra who were quarantined in the State-run facilities upon their return to the district recently. The new cases included nine below the age of 18 and four of them below the age of 10 years.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the district rose to 103.

Discharged

Amid the spread of infection, two senior citizens successfully recovered from it. P-983, an 80-year-old woman from Saraf Nagar in Kalaburagi city who tested positive on May 14, and P-1039, an 80-year-old man from Alligi (B) village in Afzalpur taluk who had been admitted upon complaining of Influenza-Like Illness and later tested positive for the disease on May 15, were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.