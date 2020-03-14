COVID-19 | Kalaburagi district put on high alert

Kalaburagi district has been put on high alert after the death of the city’s 76-year-old resident, who had tested positive for COVI-19.

The district administration has moved all the 31 people, who had been in direct contact with the 76-year-old, to the special quarantine ward established at the State-run ESIC medical complex.

They were considered high-risk patients and each one of them was provided with one medical officer. Four medical professionals who had treated the patient before his death at a private hospital in the city were also among the high-risk suspects.

Throat swab and blood samples of four high-risk patients who developed some COVID-19 symptoms were collected and dispatched to National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru in a special vehicle.

The Ward No. 30 in Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation area, where the COVID-19 infected patient lived, was declared Containment Area for intense monitoring. Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has alerted the Telangana administration as the patient had visited Hyderabad for treatment.

As the annual Sharana Basaveshwara Jatra was to begin on Friday, police and health department teams were deployed to convince people who had arrived to return.