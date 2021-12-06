COVID-19: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya cases go up to 103

Hassan

Of these, 92 are students

“As many as 103 persons, including 92 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Seegodu near Balehonnur, have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 2,” said Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh on December 6.

In a media conference at Chikkamagaluru, the DC said 30 samples were collected at the residential school on December 2. Among them eight tested positive. On December 3, the Health and Family Welfare Department collected 418 samples at the school, and of them, 95 tested positive. A total of 103 persons, including 92 students, nine teachers and two family members of the teachers, had tested positive for the infection.

Stating that there is no need to worry, the DC said the administration had deployed medical staff at the school. The staff would be there 24 hours a day, and they had sufficient stock of medicine.

A team of doctors led by the District Health Officer visited the school and took necessary measures to avoid the spread of the infection. “All the infected persons have been isolated,” he said.

Genome sequencing

The DC said all 103 samples that tested positive would be sent to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for genome sequencing. “Only after genome sequencing of the samples, we would know about the variant of the virus that caused the infection. As of now, there is nothing to worry,” he said.

Two ambulances have been deployed at the school and measures had been taken to provide healthy food for children.

“We are getting calls from parents of children enrolled in the school. They need not worry. We are taking care of the children. They have been isolated on the campus and teachers have been quarantined in their quarters,” the DC said.