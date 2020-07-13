COVID-19 is not a serious epidemic: Deputy CM Lakshman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi on Sunday asked people not to panic over the spread of coronavirus in Athani.
“COVID-19 is not a serious epidemic. We have to learn to live with it. We should not worry too much about it. We should go on with our lives in a routine fashion,” he told a meeting of traders and officers.
“It is possible that even I contracted the virus but was cured of it without my knowledge. I have travelled across the State for official visits and meetings. I have met numerous people. I might have easily contracted the infection. It must have left my body as easily as it had entered. I have got myself tested. If I get tested (for anti-bodies) now, it will show that I had got the infection some time ago. Therefore, there is no need to panic,” he said.
However, the traders association decided to extend the voluntary lockdown in the city for another week.
The crowd expressed serious concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Athani taluk.
Some traders demanded action against private clinics that were not treating non- COVID-19 patients.
An Indian Medical Association member Mallikarjun Hanji, who spoke on behalf of doctors, said that clinics would start working if the government gave an assurance that they [clinics] would not be sealed or the staff quarantined if positive cases were found there.
Mr. Savadi said that he would discuss this issue with the Chief Minister and try to fulfil their demands.
