Infosys Foundation commits ₹100 crore

Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of tech major Infosys, on Monday said it has committed ₹100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in the country. The foundation has already contributed half the amount to the PM CARES fund, as per a statement.

“This sum will primarily be utilised across three broad areas: to expand hospital capacity for treatment and enable hospital stays for COVID-19 patients across India, especially ones belonging to the economically weaker sections of society; to provide ventilators, testing kits, and personal protective equipment like masks, and other gear for frontline healthcare workers, and to ensure better access to food and nutrition for underprivileged sections, that is bearing the adverse economic impact of the situation,” the foundation said.

“These are unprecedented times that require every section of society to rise up to the challenge. Infosys Foundation will work with governments, non-profits, and healthcare institutions in their fight. All our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that relief material reaches people who need it the most, whether it is a patient who cannot afford treatment, our healthcare personnel, or daily wage workers,” said Sudha Murty, chairperson of the foundation.