COVID-19 impact: Id-ul-Adha prayers banned at idgahs and open spaces in Karnataka

Bengaluru

25 July 2020 21:57 IST

With Id-ul-Adha approaching, the State government has banned congregational Id namaaz at idgahs and open spaces. People can offer prayers at mosques by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and taking other precautions, said an order issued by the Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf Department.

Advising people to maintain a distance of six feet from one another while offering prayers, the department said that not more than 50 persons can pray at a time. If required, prayers can be held in batches. While senior citizens and children are strictly not allowed to come out and pray, greeting each other by hugging and shaking hands should also be avoided, stated the order. Mosque management committees have been directed to ensure that every person who enters the mosque undergoes thermal scanning and sanitises his hands. People should be asked to carry their own prayer mats, the order stated.

However, religious head of the community in Karnataka Ameer-e-Shariath Moulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi has issued an advisory stating that Id prayers can be offered at masjids, idgahs and available big Shadi Mahals. Advising people to offer prayers at 6.30 am on Id day, the Ameer-e-Shariath said that people should strictly follow all COVID-19 precautions. He also advised children and senior citizens to pray at home.

With regard to the sacrifice of animals that is done during this festival, the religious head said people should strictly follow the government’s norms by not sacrificing cows and camels and should maintain cleanliness and hygienic conditions. Qurbani should not be performed on roads and streets, stated the advisory.