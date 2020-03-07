COVID-19: ICMR identifies three more labs in Karnataka

Bengaluru

07 March 2020 23:55 IST

Two more cases reported

With an increase in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified three more Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) in Mysuru, Hassan, and Shivamogga in the State.

These laboratories will start functioning shortly in Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, and Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences.

That apart, the ICMR has also identified sample collection centres in Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science in Ballari and Kalaburgi Institute of Medical Sciences.

B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases), said the new laboratories would help ease the load on the two designated laboratories in Bengaluru. Currently, the virology laboratory in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and the NIV branch in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases are doing COVID-19 tests in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, two new cases were reported in Ballari and Bagalkot on Saturday. With this, a total of nine persons are admitted in isolation wards in designated hospitals in the State. Of the eight admitted on Friday, one has been discharged.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar held a meeting with deputy commissioners on Saturday on preparedness and surveillance.

Ringtones, advisories

Following the COVID-19 scare, telecom networks such as BSNL and JIO have introduced the Union Ministry’s precautions as ringtones for mobile phones. The government has also started creating awareness about the disease through tele-advisories.