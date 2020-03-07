Karnataka

COVID-19: ICMR identifies three more labs in Karnataka

A banner on precautionary measures displayed outside the venue of the General Insurance Summit in Bengaluru.

A banner on precautionary measures displayed outside the venue of the General Insurance Summit in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Two more cases reported

With an increase in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified three more Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) in Mysuru, Hassan, and Shivamogga in the State.

These laboratories will start functioning shortly in Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, and Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences.

That apart, the ICMR has also identified sample collection centres in Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science in Ballari and Kalaburgi Institute of Medical Sciences.

B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases), said the new laboratories would help ease the load on the two designated laboratories in Bengaluru. Currently, the virology laboratory in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and the NIV branch in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases are doing COVID-19 tests in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, two new cases were reported in Ballari and Bagalkot on Saturday. With this, a total of nine persons are admitted in isolation wards in designated hospitals in the State. Of the eight admitted on Friday, one has been discharged.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar held a meeting with deputy commissioners on Saturday on preparedness and surveillance.

Ringtones, advisories

Following the COVID-19 scare, telecom networks such as BSNL and JIO have introduced the Union Ministry’s precautions as ringtones for mobile phones. The government has also started creating awareness about the disease through tele-advisories.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 11:55:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-icmr-identifies-three-more-labs-in-karnataka/article31011636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY