COVID-19 hospital monitoring panels acted in a casual manner: Karnataka HC

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 30 September 2020 00:02 IST
Updated: 30 September 2020 00:02 IST

‘Govt. should evolve mechanism to monitor hospitals, care centres’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said the State- and district-level monitoring committees functioned in a “casual manner” when Karnataka had the second highest active COVID-19 cases and Bengaluru Urban district was worst affected among districts in the country.

The court said there was absolute necessity for the State government to evolve a mechanism for constant monitoring of designated COVID-19 hospitals, both public and private hospitals and care centres.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar made the observation in its order on PIL petitions related to COVID-19 health management.

The objective of regular inspection of COVID-19 hospitals was not to find fault with doctors and healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly for the last six months, but to ensure that the hospitals were well-equipped so that staff could discharge their duties properly, the Bench said. The apex court in July had directed all the State governments to set up monitoring committees to keep a vigil on facilities and functioning of COVID-19 hospitals.

The Bench also pointed out that mechanism for inspection and helpline to assist patients and their relatives was very essential as a COVID-19 patient, once admitted to hospital, had limited opportunity to meet family members and the patient would not be in a position to complain about the lack of facilities while undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

Oxygen supply

As the State government said there was no shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the State, the Bench asked the government to inform how it would implement the price of oxygen as per the recent order passed by the Union government.

health treatment
Bangalore
Karnataka
