COVID-19 hospital for doctors

Worried about their health and that of their family members after people of the fraternity getting COVID-19 infection and unable to get treatment hospitals during emergency, a group of doctors of the district have decided to set up their own COVID-19 hospital without depending on the government to come to their rescue.

Some 200 doctors of the district have now joined hands to establish the centre where only doctors and their family members would be treated at a subsidised rate.

“After holding deliberations with the other doctors of the district, we reached this conclusion that we should have an exclusive hospital”, said Sujay Heranjal, one the members and treasurer of the association formed for the purpose.

Claiming that it is the first of its kind initiative taken by the doctors in the State, he said that the idea was kindled after several doctors of the district got infected and had to face hardship in getting admission to hospitals.

“We have been now witnessing sharp increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the district. Because of which, there is a huge burden on the government hospital to provide beds. A couple of doctors of the district who got infected did not find beds in the government hospital. They were later forced to travel to other districts such as Gadag and Hubballi for treatment”, Dr. Heranjal said.

Dr. Heranjal said that they have been collecting ₹20,000 from each doctor who wishes to become member of the group. He claimed that while around 100 doctors have joined hands, 100 more are expected to join in.

“We have found a private hospital which has 40 beds, of which 35 beds have been reserved for the doctors and their family members.”

Dr. Hernajal said that so far, the government has not given any special facility for the doctors for treatment if they get infected.

“ We are now paying from our pockets in private hospitals. In our own hospitals, since nursing staff are reluctant to serve, we are paying them higher salary and got them insured also to retain them in the hospital for the continuing the service”, he added.