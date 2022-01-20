Karnataka

Covid-19: Holiday for schools in Channarayapatna taluk in Karnataka

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has declared a holiday for nursery, anganwadi centres and classes 1 to 9 in Channarayapatna taluk in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the taluk. The administration had already declared a holiday for schools in Hassan and Alur taluks from January 19.

In an order issued on January 20, the DC said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of children. This order applies to all government, aided, unaided, residential schools in the taluk. Schools can take measures to conduct online classes for students.


