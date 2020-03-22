COVID-19: High Court sets up virtual courts

The High Court of Karnataka has made temporary arrangements for virtual courts to enable advocates and the party-in-person litigants to appear before the court through digital mode for arguing their cases of extreme urgency.

According to the notification issued on Saturday, the advocates and the party-in-person litigants can send the details of their cases, video/Skype IDs with the Registrar (Computers) of the High Court to the email ID regcomp@hck.gov.in

On getting these details from the advocates/party-in-person litigants, the High Court’s computer wing will inform them about the mode and method of digital appearance and the slot for the digital appearance, said T.G. Shivashankare Gowda, Registrar (Computers).

The virtual court facility would be made available in all the three Benches of the High Court in Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi ,and the facility would be available only to the advocates and the party-in-person litigants whose urgent cases are listed for hearing before the courts concerned for a particular period, the Registrar (Computers) said.

Advocates and party-in-person litigants can also contact the Registrar (Computers) on phone number 9480822555 for more details.

This will be a temporary measure in view of COVID-19 outbreak to ensure that all advocates and litigants need not personally appear before the court even for the cases of extreme urgency. All the courts in the State will be taking up only cases of extreme urgency to avoid visit of a large number of advocates and litigants to the court premises to check the spread of COVID-19.