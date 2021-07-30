COVID-19: High alert in districts bordering Kerala

CM to hold video conference with DCs, SPs of six districts on July 31

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has declared a high alert in Karnataka’s districts bordering Kerala in the wake of a surge in number of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring State.

He told reporters in New Delhi on July 30 that Karnataka is closely monitoring developments in Kerala. He has told Deputy Commissioners of border districts, and also the districts nearby, to tighten implementation of various precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

“The norms had been relaxed earlier. They need to be tightened now in the wake of a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala,” he said.

He would hold a video conference on July 31 with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and health officials of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts on the precautionary measures.

“Testing, certification and vaccination should be made mandatory in these areas. We need to track and trace COVID-19 infected persons. In addition to subjecting only those travelling by road to such a tracking and tracing process, even rail travellers should be monitored as a precautionary measure,” he said.

The Chief Minister said senior officials, like DCs and SPs, would be responsible for implementation of the precautionary measures. In addition, Karnataka would strengthen health infrastructure, he said.