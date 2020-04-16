COVID-19: HAL produces, hands over protective boxes

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has produced and handed over more than 300 aerosol boxes to various State governments including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala to be used in hospitals.
HAL said in a release that the transparent box acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient and significantly reduces the possibility of COVID-19 transmission to doctors and medical staff treating patients. “The results are encouraging and we can cater to more hospitals and States in this hour of need,” said R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL. The boxes are produced at various divisions of HAL across the country.
HAL management has already announced a contribution of ₹26.25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, said the release.
