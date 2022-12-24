COVID-19 | Guidelines for new year celebration to be issued soon: CM Bommai

December 24, 2022 04:17 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 24 December said guidelines would be issued for new year celebration soon, while appealing to the people not to panic over the reported new wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on 24 December, the Chief Minister said, Health and Revenue ministers would be convening a meeting on the issue on 25 December. Steps would be taken to organise camps at taluk and district levels to administer booster doses, he said.

Mr. Bommai said steps would be taken to conduct tests, apart from making testing mandatory for ILI and SARI cases. Measures would also be taken to ensure wearing of masks, physical distancing and other steps.

Also Read | Karnataka seeks additional vaccine stocks from Centre with only 10 lakh doses left

No early polls

To a query, Mr. Bommai clarified the government was not mulling over holding early polls. “We are trying to reach out to the people with our programmes so far and based on the same we will try to get a mandate,” he said.

Mocking the Congress party, the CM said the party was apprehensive that its internal bickerings might increase if there was more time for election and that is why its leaders were giving a message of early elections to the workers, he said.