COVID-19: Graveyard for Muslims running out of space

Scramble for identifying alternative sites, letter written to DC

Less than a month-and-a-half after Mysuru recorded its first COVID-19 death, the graveyard for Muslims in the city has run out of space for burying those dying due to the illness.

With the space designated for burying patientsin the main graveyard situated near Tipu Circle on Mysuru-Bengaluru road almost filled up, there is a scramble for identifying alternative sites while the rate of mortality in Mysuru remains the highest in the State.

Out of the 198 people who had died due to the pandemic in Mysuru till August 6, a total of 119 had been laid to rest in the Muslim burial ground since June 28 in accordance with the protocol laid down by the authorities.

Former Minister and Congress MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru Tanveer Sait, who inspected the Muslim Burial Ground on Nanjangud road on the outskirts of the city, told The Hindu that the space in the main graveyard ground, estimated to be around half-an-acre, will be exhausted if another 10 to 12 people are buried.

The management committee of the burial ground on Nanjangud road had, however, agreed to spare a portion of the land measuring around 100 x 150 feet for burying around 200 people dying due to COVID-19. Also, a letter had been written to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar to set aside a portion of the land allotted for Rajiv Nagar Eidgah, where space for burying another 200 is expected to made available, he added.

A large number of deaths were reported in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency, having a high concentration of Muslim community members.

The district administration and health officials carried out a focussed campaign in the constituency. . Three dedicated COVID Care Centres were opened in the constituency so that persons testing positive can be isolated and provided treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner said there was a need to bring down the death rate in Mysuru by ensuring that the persons suffering from COVID-19 themselves took the initiative for medical assistance at the earliest. He felt that several afflicted persons were taking medical assistance only at the eleventh hour, leading to their death in 24 to 48 hours after approaching hospitals.