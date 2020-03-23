COVID-19: Gol Gumbaz wears a deserted look

Gol Gumbaz, which attracts thousands of visitors daily, has remained closed for some time now. “The monument has never remained closed even for a day, let alone for a week, before,” said an official of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The monument, built by Adil Shahi, has been closed after the government direction to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The government has taken the decision to close all places where crowds gather, including historical monuments. According to the officials, between January and March daily, Gol Gumbaz records a footfall of around 2,000. But now, the structure is completely deserted.

The closure of the monument for one week will cause a financial loss of over ₹2 lakh to the ASI, according to officials. “Though in terms of financial loss ₹2 lakh is not a big amount, people are being deprived of the chance to see this monument,” the official said.

While the ASI has incurred a direct loss, the closure of the monument has also affected other people who are depending on tourists for their livelihood.

They include tourist guides, canteen owners, hawkers, and tonga owners.

Gol Gumbaz has some eight guides who earn around ₹10,000 a month, but now their livelihood has been affected.

Similarly, tonga owners are also seeing a drop in their revenues.